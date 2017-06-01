First couple to move into Aveo Springfield

Lorraine and Jack Hardwick with daughter Kym Bidgood meet Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk at the launch of Aveo Springfield.

HAVING a safe and secure home is what every child wants for their aging parents.

With the launch of the $1 billion development yesterday, the much anticipated Aveo Springfield retirement community now offers just that.

Australia's largest master-planned senior living community, Aveo Springfield is located in Springfield's Health City precinct and will eventually host 2500 residences.

Aveo Springfield has opened in Springfield Central with the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in attendance to officially open the new retirement unit complex. David Nielsen

Forest Lake couple Lorraine and Jack Hardwick were the first people to move into the village yesterday and said it was the locality as well as convenience that drew them to the site.

"It's quite exciting to be the first people to move in and our daughter lives in Augustine Heights, so we'll get to see a lot more of everybody now,” Mrs Hardwick said.

"We also wanted our kids to stop worrying about us, so as soon as the sign went up to say they were going to build, the decision was made,” she said.

"Our two other children live in Western Australia, so its nice to at least be closer to some of our family.”

Mr and Mrs Hardwick's daughter Kym Bidgood said Aveo Springfield was prefect for her parents due to its holistic approach to aged care and senior living, as well as the opportunity for her children to see more of their grandparents.

"I'm a nurse, so I wanted to make sure that mum and dad were in a safe community where they could still be completely independent but also as their needs arise, they could get the care they need,” Mrs Bidgood said.

"It's having a community of your own and it makes me feel better knowing there are people around all the time and that they can be as social or quiet as they want to be which gives peace of mind.

"It also means our kids can come down here after school and my daughter loves to cook, so she's looking forward to cooking dinner for mum and dad.

"The fact that they can have that extra time with the grand kids and it's in a safe community is really important.”

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale was also present at the launch and said the facility was a pioneer for other retirement communities around the country.

"This is really high quality and is really showing respect for our seniors,” Mayor Pisasale said.

"This is world-class and about taking not only Springfield, but Ipswich into the next generation.

"What Aveo has done is bring in quality and more importantly there's a product here that's needed in Australia, so this is going to be a leader in the field.”

Stage one is of Aveo Springfield is now complete and offers 66 independent living units comprised of one, two and three bedroom units starting at $298,000.