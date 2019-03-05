Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
First sunset of autumn.
First sunset of autumn. Christian Westfal Andersen
People and Places

First colours of autumn is top pick

5th Mar 2019 9:42 PM

HERE is this week's winning Facebook cover picture as chosen by our readers.

Congratulations, Christian Westfal Andersen.

His post was the popular choice with our readers.

If you would like to see your picture in print, please share it to our weekly post and we'll publish it in print or online.

At Lake Wivenhoe.
At Lake Wivenhoe. Margaret Midkiff

Did you know you can also submit photos or stories for publication on The Queensland Times website?

The golden hour.
The golden hour. Rebecca Hawkins

Please go to qt.com.au/your-story/ and then click "submit your story”.

Lovely sunflowers.
Lovely sunflowers. Kaye Petie

Garden visitor.
Garden visitor. Donna Ritchie
facebook cover photos ipswich photos readers photos
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Weekend hit aims for Relay for Life dollars

    premium_icon Weekend hit aims for Relay for Life dollars

    News More than 30 teams and 132 players got involved in the golf fun at the Sandy Gallop.

    Construction under way at two local schools

    premium_icon Construction under way at two local schools

    News Millions in infrastructure to address growing enrolment figures

    How this man turned recycling into a business

    premium_icon How this man turned recycling into a business

    Environment "We provide a wheelie bin for people and a free pick-up service"