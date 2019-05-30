First class upgrade for Ipswich Cup faithful

NICE VIEW: Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching checks out the viewing terrace which will accommodate general admission racegoers on Cup Day.

THE FAMOUS Ipswich Cup Pig Pen may be no more, but there is a positive flip side to the story of the Ipswich Turf Club's reconstruction work.

In what could be likened to an upgrade from economy to first class, roughly 4-5 thousand general admission punters bound for this year's Ipswich Cup will enjoy the action from what is considered by some to be the best vantage point at the Bundamba track.

Due to the ongoing construction work, race day organisers have relocated general admission to the viewing terraces on the main straight.

It is an area that in previous years has been set aside for high-priced private marquees, but this year will be opened up for the public to enjoy.

Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching said it was a win-win, with the added benefit of filling up all available space along the home straight, meaning that TV coverage of the Ipswich Cup will show what appears to be a capacity crowd.

"With general admission normally hidden away in the old Pig Pen, you couldn't really see them on the television coverage in previous years," he said.

"With all those people out on the terraces and the marquees sold out all along the front it is going to look brilliant."

Mr Kitching said the viewing terraces were arguably the best seat in the house, with any blind spots covered by the big screen on the infield.

"This is the best result for punters we could have hoped for," he said.

"With the grassed area down the front there is plenty of room. We can easily accommodate the same numbers we would have in the old Pig Pen."