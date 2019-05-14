First chance to sit back and enjoy the show after 20 years

ENTRY: This year will be the first time in two decades Maureen and Arnold Dull won't be working at the Ipswich Show.

ENTRY: This year will be the first time in two decades Maureen and Arnold Dull won't be working at the Ipswich Show. Rob Williams

DESPITE having a close association with the Ipswich Show for the past two decades, this year will be the first time Arnold and Maureen Dull get to properly enjoy the festivities.

Arnold retired as head groundsman last year at the age of 75 after 20 years maintaining the facilities.

Maureen began lending a hand during show time when he started the job, which she carried on for 17 years.

Arnold admitted he got a "little bit down” about six weeks ago, a point when he would have normally stepped up preparations for the show.

"I'm over it, I'm back right again,” he smiled.

Ipswich Show time meant long working days for Arnold and a busy schedule for the couple but with it came a ream of good memories.

The Dulls were always too busy with their respective roles to be able to soak it all in, instead focussed on making sure everything ran smoothly for punters.

"I might actually get to see some of the show this year, I never get to see it,” Maureen laughed.

"I'll be able to walk around and have a good look at it all.”

Returning to the showgrounds at this time of the year was a good way to catch up with old friends and people they had spent so many years working alongside.

This year, Maureen entered a cross-stitch piece and a hardanger tablecloth into the Creative Crafts section.

