LAND 400: 200 workers needed to build centre

Concept images of Rheinmetall's Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence at the Redbank Motorway Estate.

THE first of Rheinmetall's Boxer combat reconnaissance vehicles could be in operation before a state-of-the-art centre of excellence at Redbank is fully finished.

It is expected on average, 200 workers will be engaged in the construction phase, with a scheduled opening date in late-2020.

State Development and Manufacturing Minister Cameron Dick hoped the first sod could be turned at the centre of excellence site within the next six months.

Mr Dick said it was now "full steam ahead to get everything lined up as quickly as possible".

Concept images of Rheinmetall's Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence at the Redbank Motorway Estate where it will construct the Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles in the Land 400 program. Contributed

"We've done project design at the facility and we anticipate construction can start later this year," he said.



Rheinmetall managing director Gary Stewart said the timeline of the build was still uncertain.

"We're still in discussions with the Commonwealth about when they want their first vehicles," he said.

The Redbank centre will be used as Rheinmetall's primary military industry hub.

Mr Stewart said the first Boxer vehicles could be delivered by the end of next year.

"If that's the case and the facility is not completed sufficiently we'll look at temporary locations," he said.

"It's to enable us to deliver the capability quickly and allow the army to start training on these vehicles as soon as possible."

The first vehicles will be manufactured overseas before coming to Australia for final fabrication and to be equipped with complex army radios.

Up to 100 Australians will be working on the vehicles within in the next few months.