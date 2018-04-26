First baby born in hospital's new maternity ward

Harper-Kate Campigli was the first baby born in the St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital's new maternity ward on April 23 at 8.41am, weighing 3210 grams. Pictured with her father Andrew Campigli.

THE first baby has been born at Ipswich's newest maternity ward, to a defence family.

Harper- Kate Campigli was born on April 23 at 8.41am at the new facilities in St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital.

She was no surprise for her parents Telyssa and Andrew Campigli who arrived at the hospital for a scheduled c-section.

Telyssa and Andrew both grew up in Ipswich and although they have been spending a lot of time in Canberra, decided to come home for the birth of their first child.

Andrew, who is the Royal Australian Air Force, remembers the day he found out he would be a father like it was yesterday.

"I had just come up from Canberra for a long weekend. When we got home Telyssa gave me a little pack with a few things in it and I had to figure out what it meant,” Andrew said.

"It didn't take long; inside the box a pair of little shoes, a bib, a tiny t-shirt...

"I was very excited.”

For Telyssa the pregnancy was fraught with never-ending morning sickness.

"She was even sick in the operating theatre (while undergoing the c-section procedure),” Andrew said.

"There were lots of staff in the room. I didn't know what to expect. They showed me the baby and then, as the dad, I just followed her around.

"The first time I held her, I was nervous.

"I saw them handling her in the theatre and it was as though she was made of rubber. I wanted to be so gentle.

"She was trying to open her eyes. Now her eyes are open and she just stares at you. I wonder what's going through her head.”

Baby Harper was the first to be born in the new 26-bed maternity ward, built as part of a $64m redevelopment.

The new facilities opened on Monday.