Arrest in school paedophile ring case

A MAN allegedly linked to a boys' home paedophile ring that terrorised vulnerable children at a Western Sydney school has been brought before the courts - and police are circling dozens of other offenders.

The 67-year-old Queensland man allegedly molested boys at the now-defunct Daruk Training School at Berkshire Park in the 1970s but AAP understands he was not a member of staff.

The school was tasked with taking care of young offenders and troubled teens but detectives found 80 of the boys - mostly aged 10 to 14 - endured "significant sexual abuse".

Police are urging others who lived in Daruk from 1965 to 1985 to come forward. "We need to reach out to these victims," Detective Superintendent Brett McFadden told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

"The number that have come forward have described their accounts as what can only be considered horrific experiences."

So far, about 25 staff members or people linked to the school have been identified as persons of interest, although some of them have since died.

Detectives believe the already lengthy list of victims could grow significantly - as will the number of people charged over the abuse.

He faced Penrith Local Court on March 2 on 19 historical charges including assault and buggery on boys, aged 12 and 13, in the late 1970s. Further arrests are considered "imminent", police say.

Many of the victims had a chequered history with police.

"(But) we're not judging them", Supt McFadden said on Monday, adding the detectives hoped to give them a "chance to be heard".

Investigators are not ruling out the possibility the crimes "transcended" the school as the victims and offenders moved through other facilities in the care system.

The 67-year-old was granted bail when he appeared in Penrith but NSW Police will challenge that ruling in court on Wednesday.