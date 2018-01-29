First aerial photos of Range Crossing for 2018

NEXUS has released the first aerial photos of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing for 2018, showing the progress of the $1.6 billion project.

The photos show bridge works including works at Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Rd, Gore Hwy, Warrego Hwy as well as east zone works to create the project's alignment and updates on Mort St interchange construction.

Due to be completed at the end of this year, parts of the project are beginning to take shape, including the 800m viaduct.

Nexus has completed five of 22 spans with the installation of 55 Super T girders, 13 of 21 piers and 10 of 21 headstocks.