Firms in fear of latest greenie tactic

AN EXTREME green "dob-in-a-contractor" campaign is forcing businesses to turn down work from Adani or keep it secret because of emboldened anti-mining protesters.

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen slammed the campaign website, saying law-abiding mum-and-dad businesses, and other contractors, should not have to feel unsafe just doing their jobs.

The website, set up by activists Market Forces, lists businesses that are doing business with Adani or "at risk" of working for the company.

It provides a templated letter and encourages its supporters to contact the companies to warn them about supporting a coal mine.

"I am aware that your company has a relationship with Adani, and I am very concerned that you are involved in Adani's plans to mine and export coal from the Galilee Basin in Queensland. I want you to confirm to me personally, and announce publicly, that you will no longer be involved in any part of this project,'' the letter states. "Any company associated with the project will be held accountable by the community."

Protesters block the entrance to concrete pump contractor Meales in Brisbane last month. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP

Mr Christensen said protesters bombarding companies, or trespassing, had to be held to account.

"The same damaging, destructive and disruptive behaviour from activists we've seen target farms and agribusinesses has been on display for a long time now at our coal ports and sometimes mine sites,'' Mr Christensen said.

"Now, extreme green activists are declaring they will disrupt and harm businesses who are associated with the Adani Carmichael coal project.

"Local business owners have told me they will be working for Adani, but want to keep it on the quiet lest they and their workers be targeted.

"It's just crazy that people are having to keep mum about lawful work, or not take that lawful work on, for fear they will have their business targeted.

"I have already told the Prime Minister, Attorney-General and the whole Government party room that I think we should have similar laws against damaging, destructive and disruptive activism for other businesses just like we now have for farmers and agribusiness."

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said being dragged into an ideological dispute that would affect the bottom line of a local business was not in anyone's interest.

"This type of activity, from professional protesters who refuse to accept the umpire's decision, will eventually cost jobs," Mr Pitt said.

"These green-collared criminals don't care about anyone but themselves and their own ideological views."

An Adani Mining spokesman said that after more than eight years of working on the project, the company had repeatedly demonstrated that it would not be intimidated or deterred from delivering on its promises to Queenslanders and would continue to get on with the construction of the Carmichael Project.

"We think it is only reasonable that Australian companies and their employees are afforded the opportunity to go about their legal business without their livelihoods being threatened by activists,'' the spokesman said.