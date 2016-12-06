Highrise job earns big praise

TOP JOB: Andrew Doré at the 480 Queen building his company worked on.

IT SEEMS like a major leap.

From a home-based business in Flinders View, Andrew Doré of Surface Archetypes has taken his business to international notoriety with a major Queensland project.

The Ipswich business was contracted to supply and install render to walls and ceilings at the "480 Queen" project in Brisbane.

The 32-storey office tower is designed as a six-star rated building.

It is home to some of the biggest names in business and is nestled in the big end of town.

"It was a major project for us, it is the largest single project in the world with this product," Mr Doré said.

"It puts us on the world stage.

"We have had very positive comments from Ardex and other industry people."

Mr Doré and his team started work in late 2015, finishing in May this year.

It was painstaking work that tested the patience of the boss and his employees.

"This project was going to be viewed by many across the construction design industry, and it had to be faultless," Mr Doré said.

"The trowel hands had to accept that I was going to be relentless in my quality control mode."

Surface Archetypes has entered its work into the World of Concrete competition.

The competition is held in Las Vegas and if the Ipswich company takes out an award, which is announced in January 2017, they will travel to the US next February to accept it.

The business has been around for 23 years and provides services for everything from local homes to industrial projects.

The company provides floor, wall and ceiling finishes using a variety of products.

"We look after all the work for the Wesley Hospital. We do specialise in hospitals and schools," Mr Doré said.

"We tender on a lot of projects and have built a good reputation in the industry."

Growing up in a family that owned and operated a furniture and floor covering business in Dalby gave Mr Doré good grounding for his current business.

"I learnt a lot working in the family business," he said.

"I did move away and got a trade as a fitter and turner."

Making the move in 1994 into his own business was a big leap but he worked around the Brisbane region and got more commercial work.

"It was a huge learning curve for me working a range of different sites. I have developed strong relationships with construction companies," he said.

Currently Doré and his apprentice carry out all the work for Surface Archetypes, but he said he was looking to increase his staff to keep up with the demand for quality work.

The family business continues today under the management of Andrew's younger brother.