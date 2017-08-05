FIRIES WARNING: Keep windows shut around contolled burns

THE skies over Ipswich and surrounding areas will be particularly smokey this weekend as multiple controlled burns are planned.

Local firies are conducting a hazard reduction burn on 100 acres of land at Annie's Lane, Marburg from 7am, weather permitting.

It's expected to finish later this afternoon.

Prenzlau, Hatton Vale, Fernvale, Wivenhoe Pocket, Coominya and Lowood firies will also be in charge of a hazard reduction burn behind the Lowood Gold Course today from 10am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services warn large volumes of smoke are likely to affect Marburg and surrounding areas due to the large area and heavy fuel load.

Those who live nearby, should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications on hand.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions, as smoke can decrease visibility on the roads.