Firies search for new builder

28th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
IN LIMBO: The site of the part-finished Bundamba Fire Station. The project has been in limbo for several months after the principal contractor went broke.
IN LIMBO: The site of the part-finished Bundamba Fire Station. The project has been in limbo for several months after the principal contractor went broke. Rob Williams

THE Queensland Fire and Rescue Service has been hit with another major set-back as it works towards the construction of a new fire station at Bundamba.

With the forecast completion of the permanent station still many months away, the Bundamba crews are set to be turfed out of their temporary home on Brisbane St, Newtown, with the building recently being sold and the new owner now wanting to continue with the lease arrangement.

As a result, the temporary location will be moved to another building, this time at 1 Wilson St Newtown, a former auto-electrician's workshop which is only a short distance away.

The move is locked in for April 19 and the fire service is busy setting up the new location in preparation for the changeover.

QFES Superintendent Kerry Tupper said new equipment was already being installed at Wilson St, with technicians on hand to make sure the transition happens smoothly.

"It's unfortunate that we've had to move but that is one of the risks,” he said.

"We tried to negotiate with the new owner without success.”

QFES business manager Inspector Tyson Loetzsch said the new temporary station was in an ideal location for optimal response to emergencies in the Bundamba catchment.

It is likely Bundamba crews will be calling Wilson St home for some time, with significant delays on the construction of the new station up the road.

Still only part complete, the cost of the new station on Brisbane Rd, originally quoted as 2.85million, is now set to blow out as the fire service and Public Safety Business Agency reasesses the project and commences the search for a new principal contractor.

The original contractor, Batir, went bust earlier this year, bringing work to a standstill.

Supt Tupper said a report was due this week detailing exactly where the project had progressed to, what needs to be done from here on in, and what the cost of completing the project will be.

The project will then go out to tender again.

"We don't anticipate we will have a new builder until May,” he said.

Construction will include updated roadworks at the intersection of Brisbane Rd and Lower McCormack St, with additional slip lanes.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bundamba fire station qfes

