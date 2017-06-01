Firies rush to Ipswich police station after reports of smoke

FIREFIGHTERS rushed to the Ipswich Police Station this morning after reports of thick black smoke seen coming from the buildings.

Police could see the smoke coming from behind the Ellenborough St station and courthouse precinct on the Safe City Cameras but there was no evidence of a fire.

Firies arrived just after 7.30am and found the black smoke was coming from a generator.

Reports suggest the back-up generators for the courthouse had gone into overdrive, sending the thick black smoke up in the air.

The area was declared safe and firefighters left the scene just before 8am.