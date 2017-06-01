22°
News

Firies rush to Ipswich police station after reports of smoke

Helen Spelitis
| 1st Jun 2017 7:59 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FIREFIGHTERS rushed to the Ipswich Police Station this morning after reports of thick black smoke seen coming from the buildings.

Police could see the smoke coming from behind the Ellenborough St station and courthouse precinct on the Safe City Cameras but there was no evidence of a fire.

Firies arrived just after 7.30am and found the black smoke was coming from a generator.

Reports suggest the back-up generators for the courthouse had gone into overdrive, sending the thick black smoke up in the air.

The area was declared safe and firefighters left the scene just before 8am. 

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  fire ipswich police station smoke

Kids favourite cartoons on the big screen

Kids favourite cartoons on the big screen

Robelle Domain Parklands to host ABC2 on the big screen

Temperatures plummet to freezing as first frost appears

Freezing temps and thick frost herald the last day of autumn 2017.

Thought it was cold yesterday morning, this morning was worse.

The gutsy cop who tried to save Brett Forte

The police car of shot police officer Brett Forte. Picture: 7News Qld

Trapped partner used baton and bare hands to free colleague

21 buildings character listed by council

CHARACTER BUILDING: The Salvation Army Citadel is one of 21 buildings now included as a character place by Ipswich City Council.

Post-war and pre-war buildings on the list including Kerwick Hotel

Local Partners

Rita Langer cooks up a storm for State of Origin

Langer still doing Blair State School proud thanks to volunteer Rita

Why the punters are heading west to Walloon

HAPPY DAYS: Elizabeth and Derek Chong have bought lots at the new Walloon land release, Waterlea.

Quiet achiever on the rise but eastern suburbs still our boom area

5 things to do in the Scenic Rim

Emily is an 18-hand 1000kg Clydesdale from the Ipswich region. The eight-year-old steed belongs to Greta Stanfield from the Duggandan stud. They are pictured at the 2016 Ekka.

What's on in June

Stallholder reveals secret to market success

PASSIONATE: The Handmade Expo and Vintage Market at the Ipswich Turf Club. Addicted to Buttons stall owner Kylie van der Beek.

Why this local market is gaining in popularity

Jessica ready to take on challenge after Boonah crown win

Boonah Showgirl Jessica Lutter will promote youth involvement this year.

Local girl through and through

MOVIE REVIEW: Something's been lost in translation in Baywatch film adaptation

ATHLETES who overtrain tend to underperform. Something similar occurs with this pumped-up film adaptation of the popular '90s television series Baywatch.

Comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What's on the big screen this week

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Two huge films, Wonder Woman and Baywatch make their cinema debuts.

Pirates of the Caribbean's vomiting monkey lands Disney in hot water

Jack the monkey had an upset stomach during filming.

Pirates of the Caribbean actress jokes about vomitting monkey.

Pippa Middleton and husband honeymoon in Sydney

Pippa Middleton with new husband James Matthews on their honeymoon in Sydney. Picture: John Grainger Source: News Corp Australia

The details of where the couple will visit next is still unknown.

Married At First Sight's Simon takes to Tinder after confirming split with Alene

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from Married At First Sight.

WEDDED bliss has turned into a wedded miss for MAFS golden couple.

The hefty costs for cheering on our Maroons

HYPED: Gabby Dargel (left) and her partner Nathaniel Spreadborough are planning a road trip to see the State of Origin in Brisbane.

Gabby Dargel is spitting chips over the cost of flights to Origin

BRAND NEW, SIMPLY STUNNING, PRICED TO SELL!

31A Nolan Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Be prepared to be impressed! This home is brand new and built to an extremely high standard that a lucky new owner will be very proud of. This property will suit...

Near new with yard space.

4 Bowerbird Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $419,000

For those who are looking for a home with a bit of style, a bit of quality and all importantly, a bit of yard. This home delivers a seamless blend of modern family...

LUXURIOUS ENTERTAINER ON A BIG 1010M2 BLOCK

169 Edwards Street, Flinders View 4305

House 5 2 3 $649,000

This highly appealing and truly outstanding property has it all, Big Block, Pool, Shed & Size + technology. When it comes to lifestyle this huge family residence...

ENTRY LEVEL TO KENSINGTON

57 Kensington Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $465,000...

This property is located in one of Ipswich's most prestige Estates', to secure this property you will not only be entering a lifestyle change but also reaping the...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL!!! AUCTION 16TH JUNE, 12PM @ HEISENBERG HAUS IPSWICH

49 Reif Street, Flinders View 4305

House 3 1 1 AUCTION 16/06/17 ...

This classic highset renovated brick home is located in popular Flinders View and is perfect for a growing family looking for a modern home in a quiet friendly...

TRADIES / GRANNY FLAT

51 Woodlands Road, Gatton 4343

House 4 1 4 $279,000

IF YOU'RE A TRADIE AND NEED SPACE TO WORK AND STORE ALL THE BOYS TOYS LOOK NO FURTHER AS THIS HIGH SET HAS IT ALL. THERE IS 2 CAR LOCKUP UNDER AS WELL AS A STORE...

Three Bedroom Highset with Shed on 5000m2

48-50 Willowbank Drive, Willowbank 4306

House 3 1 1 $399,000...

If you're looking to buy acreage and you don't have a budget of more than $400,000 then this is a must see property. Situated in the popular Willowbank acreage...

SOPHISTICATION ON A BUDGET

28 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Style and sophistication doesn't always have to cost more. If you are tired of looking at poorly presented and overpriced properties you must inspect this...

MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 Offers Over...

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

Perfect family Home + Large Shed + Great side Access

108 Shoesmith Road, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this executive home built by Arden Vale Homes flows effortlessly throughout, complimented by...

Industrial site sells for $2.2m

GOOD EXPOSURE: Month-long expressions of interest campaign has resulted in the sale of a prized 6350sq m industrial site at Caloundra West.

Strong industrial property interest results in Caloundra record sale

Why the punters are heading west to Walloon

HAPPY DAYS: Elizabeth and Derek Chong have bought lots at the new Walloon land release, Waterlea.

Quiet achiever on the rise but eastern suburbs still our boom area

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!