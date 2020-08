FIRIES responded to a reported structure fire early this morning in Goodna, which turned out to be a bin on fire.

Two fire crews arrived at an address on William St at about 3.40am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firies put out a small bin that was on fire in the backyard.

Crews left the scene just after 4am.

"They made the area safe and secure and back in the hands of the owners," she said.