Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Firies on scene at fire near small rural town

Lachlan Mcivor
by
8th Sep 2019 9:37 AM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a bushfire burning west of the Linville township.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire and smoke may affect nearby areas.

Residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

More Stories

Show More
bushfire linville moore queensland fire and emergency services
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    BUSHFIRE: Warning change for Riverview and Prenzlau

    BUSHFIRE: Warning change for Riverview and Prenzlau

    News (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Riverview and conditions could get worse, crews on scene at of fire at Collingwood Park

    Smoke, dust warning as state burns

    premium_icon Smoke, dust warning as state burns

    Health Acting Queensland Chief Health Officer issues warning about dangers of dust...

    Get help with Medicare registration and Centrelink claims

    premium_icon Get help with Medicare registration and Centrelink claims

    News Mobile service comes to you on regional road trip