Firies on scene at fire near small rural town

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a bushfire burning west of the Linville township.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire and smoke may affect nearby areas.

Residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.