Firies called to paddock blaze

RURAL firefighters are monitoring a grass fire that broke out in a paddock near Ipswich this morning.

A crew was called to a fire on Rosewood-Warrill View Rd at Coleyville about 10am.

The fire was burning in about a hectare of grass, but was not posing a threat to any houses or structures.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service says firefighters have brought the situation under control, and will keep monitoring the area through the afternoon.

Firefighters across the region are preparing to conduct hazard reduction burns, with favourable conditions at this time of year, just ahead of the start of the bushfire season.

Ipswich residents have been warned they will see an increase in smoke across the region over the coming weeks.