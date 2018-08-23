Firies called to bushfire on rural property

EMERGENCY services have been called to a bushfire at Plainland this afternoon.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene at Laidley Plainland Rd and Hovea Wy.

The fire broke out just before 2pm.

QFES crews reported the fire was 130m long and 30m wide but they were able to bring it under control within 20 minutes.

Smoke may affect residents and drivers in the area and residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Drivers should use caution and drive to the conditions.