Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Firies called to bushfire on rural property

23rd Aug 2018 1:51 PM

EMERGENCY services have been called to a bushfire at Plainland this afternoon.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene at Laidley Plainland Rd and Hovea Wy.

The fire broke out just before 2pm.

QFES crews reported the fire was 130m long and 30m wide but they were able to bring it under control within 20 minutes.

Smoke may affect residents and drivers in the area and residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Drivers should use caution and drive to the conditions.

Related Items

bushfire plainland qfes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Alex McEwan found guilty of murdering Korean student

    premium_icon Alex McEwan found guilty of murdering Korean student

    Crime A BRISBANE man has been found guilty of the murder of Korean student Eunji Ban, who was horrifically beaten in Brisbane’s CBD in 2013.

    Student facing brain cancer raises thousands for foundation

    Student facing brain cancer raises thousands for foundation

    Community It was a total success for a teenager facing a tumultuous road ahead

    Local Partners