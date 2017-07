RURAL fire crews have been called to a rural Ipswich property after a burn got out of control.

Three units were called to Sherlocks Rd, Pine Mountain about noon.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service says a controlled fire escaped its confines and worked its way into an 80x60m area.

There was no threat to properties in the area and crews had the fire under control within an hour.

Firefighters are remaining on scene to ensure the area is safe.