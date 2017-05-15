26°
Firie retires in a blaze of glory

Andrew Korner
| 15th May 2017 12:00 PM Updated: 12:46 PM
FAREWELL: Ripley Fire Station senior firefighter Noel Stuhmcke is retiring after 36 years. He was farewelled yesterday with his wife Paula, his family and work mates.
FAREWELL: Ripley Fire Station senior firefighter Noel Stuhmcke is retiring after 36 years. He was farewelled yesterday with his wife Paula, his family and work mates. David Nielsen

IT WAS the tragic loss of his father that led veteran Ipswich firefighter Noel Stuhmcke into a career that would stand the test of time.

Mr Stuhmcke, who retired from the fire service yesterday after serving the Ipswich region for 36 years and three months, was forced to return to his home town of Marburg in 1978 after his father was hit and killed by a Mini Minor while working for Main Roads.

It was after returning home to care for his mother that Mr Stuhmcke joined the Marburg auxillary and ultimately sat the exam to join the service full-time.

 

THANK YOU: Brassall Fire Station Senior Fire Fighter Noel Stuhmcke is retiring after 36 years as a fire fighter.
THANK YOU: Brassall Fire Station Senior Fire Fighter Noel Stuhmcke is retiring after 36 years as a fire fighter. David Nielsen

 

BY 1981, Mr Stuhmcke was an Ipswich firie and regularly attending highway crashes and serious house fires.

"My entire career has been good and I don't really have any regrets," Mr Stuhmcke said.

"I've obviously been to a heap of house fires. Over time you develop a bit of a thick hide and you learn to put up with things. It becomes like water off a duck's back after a while."

That's not to say that regularly witnessing human tragedy doesn't occasionally keep even a veteran firefighter awake at night occasionally.

Along with the bad jobs, there are also funny moments.

One of Mr Stuhmcke's favourite memories is of the day he attended a house fire that was started after a single man became a bit enthusiastic with his inflatable companion.

"I can still hear the policeman on the scene asking this guy how the doll managed to catch fire," he said.

"I think he must have lit the thing up when he was finished with it - but we left all that for the police to decide. Lucky for him we were able to save his house."

Loyal to the core, Mr Stuhmcke never left the Ipswich region once becoming a firefighter, marrying Paula and raising his three boys in Marburg.

He saw some beneficial changes to the service during his time, such

 

as drastic improvements

 

in firefighter safety equipment, and the arrival of the first female firefighters in Ipswich about 10 years ago.

"The fire brigade is a good atmosphere to work in," Mr Stuhmcke said.

"The place has changed a lot in my time, and we have a hell of a lot better equipment now.

"The shifts have been good for raising a family. Having four (consecutive) days off gives you plenty of time."

Mr Stuhmcke is looking forward to travelling with his wife and putting more time into his hobby farm in retirement.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  firefighters firefighting ipswich noel stuhmcke

