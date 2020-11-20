Menu
Firefighters were called to a large fire burning in bushland off the Warrego Highway around midnight.
News

Fireys rush to put out ‘large rubbish fire’ off highway

Lachlan Mcivor
20th Nov 2020 8:21 AM
EMERGENCY services were called to a large fire burning in bushland just off the Warrego Highway in Ipswich late last night, believed to be a recycling pile on fire.

Four firefighter crews were on the scene to put out the blaze in North Tivoli, with the first arriving at 12.10am Friday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fireys responded to reports of a large fire burning in bushland on the southern side of the highway off Mount Crosby Rd.

“The fire crews on scene conducted a fire break to try and prevent the fire from spreading,” she said.

“By 3am the fire was contained and under control and they were just dampening down a few hot spots.

“At 3.40am the incident was left in the hands of the owner (of the land). They were instructed to monitor the area.

“The fire investigation unit was notified.”

Police were also on scene and Ipswich City Council were notified about the fire.

Paramedics also attended but no one required assessment or treatment.

Paramedics were standing by at the scene of a “large rubbish fire”, the Queensland Ambulance Service stated.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appeared to be a recycling pile which was on fire.

MORE TO COME

Ipswich Queensland Times

