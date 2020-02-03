Fireys reveal full extent of region’s bushfire damage

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services has called time on bushfire season as focus shifts to storm and cyclone season.

QFES Commissioner Greg Leach officially called an end to bushfire season, dubbed Operation Redux, which began on August 1, following several periods of heightened conditions.

Mr Leach said the bushfires scorched 6.6 million hectares of land.

Seventeen homes across the Scenic Rim, Ipswich, Lockyer Valley and the Somerset regions were destroyed in fires last year.

A total of 49 houses were destroyed across the state as well as 68 sheds and five commercial buildings.

“QFES used 72 aircraft from the start of the season until 31 December, which equated to more than 6557 hours flown, which doubled from last year,” Mr Leach said.

“More than 3000 bushfire warnings were issued to residents during this time, with many forced to evacuate as blazes burned near their homes.”

Mr Leach said the end of Operation Redux meant there less bushfire activity, but the work would not stop for QFES.

“Our focus now shifts to storm and cyclone season, with parts of the state already experiencing significant rainfall and storms,” he said.

“We will also begin planning for the 2020 bushfire season and will work with our partner agencies to use what we learnt during last year’s season to inform our approach for the coming year.”