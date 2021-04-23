Fireys respond to second house fire in suburb

Firefighters work to put out a house fire on Rumsey Drive at Raceview on Friday. Picture: Erin Munsie.

FIREFIGHTERS have rushed to put out a second house fire in Raceview on Friday with the two blazes igniting less than three kilometres apart.

Fireys extinguished a fire in the roof of a low-set brick house on Mahogany Street in the early hours of the morning with police establishing a crime scene after a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe a group of people attacked the man, aged in his 40s, in the house about 4.45am.

It is believed they also started a fire in the house.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said five crews responded to another house fire on Rumsey Drive and arrived at 11am.

All occupants have been accounted for.

“When they arrived the exterior of the house was well involved in fire and it looked like it was in the top floor,” he said.

One team in breathing apparatus was on the top level trying to extinguish the fire with the fire brought under control by 11.15am.

Another team in breathing apparatus was dampening down hot spots inside the property just before noon.

“It looks like the hot spots are in the ceiling,” the QFES spokesman said.



Police attended the scene but the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

Paramedics were on scene but no injuries have been reported.

