Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Fireys pull burning mattress from Ipswich home

Lachlan Mcivor
27th May 2021 8:50 AM
AFTER responding to a report of a fire breaking out in the bedroom of a Greater Springfield home on Wednesday night, fireys pulled out a burning mattress as smoke filled the property.

One person was assessed for smoke inhalation by paramedics at the scene of the fire at Birchwood Crescent in Brookwater about 10pm but they did not need to be taken to hospital.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokesman said all occupants were accounted for with two crews responding.

Fireys arrived just after 10pm and left the scene at 10.45pm.

“When they arrived they could see smoke coming from the property,” he said.

“A mattress was removed from the property which had been alight.

“The building was a bit smoke-logged so they ventilated it and checked the air quality to make sure it was safe for the occupants to return.

“The property was then returned into the hands of the occupants.”

Police attended the scene but the fire is not being investigated.

