Fireys prepare for battle: Behind the scenes from Boonah’s control centre

THE BOONAH Showgrounds has transformed into an incident co-ordination centre as fire fighters from across the country arrive to give a helping hand.

Volunteer fire crews have travelled from as far south as Tasmania and as far north as the Northern Territory, swapping shifts to keep up with the unprecedented conditions.

While crews work to battle raging blazes across the region, local volunteers have filled a small hot kitchen and prepared meals to feed the next returning crew of fatigued fireys.

They’ve dished up around 250 servings of enchiladas and hot chips for lunch, while others have prepared snack packs for those who are headed back to containment lines.

Airconditioned tents have been set up and those who have battled throughout the night have taken the opportunity to catch up on some much-needed rest.

Deputy Incident Controller Len Jeavones is part of the incident management team which has been orchestrating and planning the logistics to keep up with the unprecedented conditions.

They’re planning the emergency response to the fires burning throughout the Scenic Rim right out to Lower Beachmont on the Gold Coast.

“The crews are becoming fatigued, that’s why we have people from the Northern Territory and Tasmania up here to try and give us a hand,” he said.

“The crews do what they do. Majority of them are volunteers and they’re volunteering their time.”

A very high fire danger rating remains in place for the region for the next four days.

Temperatures have been sitting around six to eight degrees above average in some places and there is no significant rainfall on the horizon.

Salvation Army team leader Elsa Stibbe has been manning the kitchen to keep the fireys fed and hydrated.

“It’s not just one person, it takes a whole community to pull something like this together,” she said.

“We get here about five o’clock in the morning for the day shift and that prepares their breakfast, puts all the snack pack foods out, cold water, cold drinks, milk, tea and coffee,” she said.

“We had sausages, eggs and grilled tomato for breakfast, lunch is enchiladas and chippies and hot muffins.

“In between meal times we’re doing all the prep work for it. We’re feeding up to 250 fireys. It’s a big job and they’re hungry.

“The snack packs are for them to take out with themselves during the day, which has chips, poppers, lollies, muesli bars, fruit and water.

“The community has been fantastic with bringing in donations of food, water, drinks, zip lock bags, anything we need, they’ve been really good in supporting us.”

Other members of the community have rolled up their sleeves and are also doing what they can to help.

People like Denise Robertson and her husband who have volunteered at the grounds for the past two days.

“I feel for everyone and I just want to do my bit,” she said.

“We appreciate them trying to save our little patch of paradise, they’ve come from their homes and I think that’s very important for all of us.

“This is the least we can do, making sandwiches, making sure they’re comfortable while they’re here.

“Everyone’s prepared to chip in and do whatever is needed to be done. If everyone could do their part the world would be a better place.”