Fireys get new $2m station in growing western corridor

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services' Tyson Loetzsch, Ross Mutzelburg, Tim Burchmann, Craig Lashman and Trevor Meier at the site of the new Rosewood auxiliary fire station.

DEDICATED firefighters will soon have a state-of-the-art station to call their own to service Ipswich’s growing western corridor, with more demand than before for their assistance in times of emergency and disaster.

Construction on a new $2 million auxiliary fire and rescue station in Rosewood is expected to be finished in the next four months.

Fireys have been sharing a building on the town’s main street with personnel from the Queensland Ambulance Service but the building is too small to house both services.

A new auxiliary fire station for Rosewood is under construction.

The new 500 sqm station is being built on Albert Street to house 14 Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officers with an expected opening date of late August.

Acting Chief Superintendent and Director of Regional Operations Tyson Loetzsch said it would provide fireys with the best opportunity to develop and sharpen their skills for their work on the front line.

The new station will continue to service the area between Ipswich, Marburg, Laidley and Harrisville and include a two-bay engine room and multipurpose area, which can also be used as a training room.

“It gives us a purpose-built fire and rescue station that we haven’t had here in more than 20 years,” he said.

“It increases the ability for our crews to train on site and to maintain those high standards expected of them to respond in the event of emergency.

“As the community grows and the population grows, so does the emergencies we attend and natural disasters.

“(In the current site) we only occupy probably about 20 per cent excluding the garage area. We’ve got full run of the whole site (in the new station).

“That enables us to do any sort of training at any time.

The station is being built on Albert Street.

“It’s providing them the state of the art tools and access to that type of training at the drop of a hat.”

The new facility will give officers a secure place to park their cars on-site and they won’t have to worry about finding a space on the streets while rushing to attend an emergency situation.

Mr Loetzsch said officers from the Rosewood station responded to an average of about 150 incidents a year over the past few years with 70 of those as first responders.

“What we’re seeing is the overlapping of the seasons and that creates challenges for any of the emergency services,” he said.

“When you face disaster management type situations on top of your emergency response that increases your workload significantly.

“We consciously watch the weather and react accordingly and prepare for those sort of events.”

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said the new facility was about future-proofing the area and it could be a 24-hour station in the future.

A new police station for the town is also being planned.

“This western corridor after the Ripley Valley is the next big development area,” he said.

“It has so much potential development but we’ve got to match that with services.

“Because of the transport infrastructure and the road network this is ideal, the western corridor, for development.

“This is really good we’re actually building infrastructure before the development takes place not after.”



Mr Madden said the new facility was long overdue and it would vastly improve accessibility for fire trucks rushing out to jobs.

“I think there was a major change when the ambulance station became a 24-hour facility and the auxiliary fire station sort of visited there,” he said.

“Looking at the design it’s equivalent to Brassall which is a 24-hour station.”



