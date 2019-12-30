Fireys compo offer on table

VETERAN volunteer firefighter Brian Evans says federal government discussions on compensation is long overdue, but any scheme must address lost holidays and sick days.

With recent bushfire conditions the worst the Ripley Valley volunteer of 20 years has seen, Mr Evans said it was a shame Prime Minister Scott Morrison had to be “shamed” into doing something to help rural firefighters.

While the Prime Minister has announced that eligible volunteers would receive $300 a day, up to $6000 in total, if called out for more than 10 days this fire season, the payments currently only apply to volunteers with the New South Wales Rural Fire Service. This is despite the fact that Queensland’s rural firefighters have also been battling some of the worst fires seen in living memory.

Dozens of Queensland volunteer firefighters have also travelled south to assist NSW exhausted crews.

Mr Evans said there was still some uncertainty as to how the scheme would be applied in Queensland.

“Some guys have been going six months with these fires. We need to know if it will be applied retrospectively to those people because many of them have missed out on sick and holiday pay.”

The Ipswich volunteer said he believed prevention was the best course of action, and that more off-season controlled burns should be allowed to take place.

“We have been dodging a bullet for the past 10 years,” he said.

“We can’t go out and do the hazard reduction burning that needs to be done because of do-gooders and happy clappers.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has so far refused to sign Mr Morrison’s compensation offer to the state’s firefighters, as she is unhappy with the terms.

Ms Palaszczuk said she wanted Queensland volunteers to receive the same Federal Government compensation as NSW.

“There should be a nationally consistent approach and this should have been the case from day one,” she said.

“That’s what I told the Prime Minister on the phone on Saturday evening.

“I want to thank our volunteers who are spending time away from their families to fight bushfires.”

The decision comes as the SA Government confirmed its volunteers would receive the same financial support as NSW and the Victorian Government said it would seek access to the payments.