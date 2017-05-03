FIREWORKS: Top three places to see 'spectacular' display

BIG BANG: The Ipswich Festival will kick off with the Fire on the River fireworks show.

THERE is no better way to start Ipswich's biggest community event than seeing the flashing lights of fireworks reflected on the Bremer River, says Paul Casos.

The Ipswich Events Corporation executive chairman said thousands of people will crowd North Ipswich this Thursday night for the annual Fire on the River display.

The massive fireworks display and laser show will mark the beginning of this year's Ipswich Festival.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The three best spots to get a good view of the display according to Mr Casos are Riverlink Shopping Centre, David Trumpy Bridge and Bradfield Bridge.

He asid those at Oaks Aspire would also have a great view.

"This year the fireworks will go for more than 10 minutes and we will have a laser show with music," he said.

"What I enjoy most is seeing the kids, for some it's the very first time they have seen fireworks.

"We have also made a bit more room (to watch the display) this year.

"The reflection on the river is just spectacular. It's definitely a fantastic way to launch the festival."

This year Ipswich Festival will run from May 4-14 and will include 52 events over the 10 days.

"The festival has grown over the years," he said.

"Each year we have to put more time into organising the festival - we have been working on this years' for almost 12 months.

"People are always looking for something different so our events are growing."

Mr Casos said many of the events were run by local community groups.

"The community has really embraced ownership of the festival," he said.

"That's why the event continues to grow from strength to strength.

"It's about taking pride in Ipswich."

Mr Casos said there will be no road closures as a result of the fireworks display.

Fire on the River will begin at 7pm on Thursday opposite Riverlink Shopping Centre.