Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIREWORK INJURY: A woman was reportedly injured when a piece of fireworks burned her leg at the 2018 Carols in the Heart in Lismore on December 9.
FIREWORK INJURY: A woman was reportedly injured when a piece of fireworks burned her leg at the 2018 Carols in the Heart in Lismore on December 9. Jacqueline Munro
News

Fireworks injury: Woman hurt at Lismore carols

Alison Paterson
by
10th Dec 2018 10:30 AM | Updated: 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INVESTIGATIONS are under way after a woman was injured by fireworks at a carol service on Sunday night.

On social media Andrew Payne said his girlfriend was struck by a piece of falling pyrotechnic material.

"It happened to my girlfriend. Got hit in the leg by a piece," he posted.

"It wasn't an ember, (it) was a big chunky hard piece."

A Lismore City Council spokeswoman confirmed an investigation was under way.

"Event staff did not receive any notification of injury from fireworks at Carols in the Heart last night," she said.

"We have become aware through Facebook posts today of a potential incident which we are investigating further.

"Safety of patrons at events is our highest priority."

In 2014 Jenna Collier's then four-year-old daughter Echo was injured when she and the rest of her family were enjoying Carols by Candlelight at Oakes Oval.

Medical staff said Echo's injuries were a result of the force of the shell hitting her face.

Mr Payne has been approached for further comment.

More to come.

carols in the heart 2018 fireworks fireworks injury northern rivers health
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    School's finally out for loved, 41-year teacher aide

    premium_icon School's finally out for loved, 41-year teacher aide

    Community Classrooms were without computers, the cane was still used and the world seemed simpler when Sue Johns started her teaching career.

    • 10th Dec 2018 2:26 PM
    Driver killed in two-car crash near Ipswich

    premium_icon Driver killed in two-car crash near Ipswich

    News Police say 'fatal five' factors contributed to the young man's death

    Coffee cups - recycling or trash? Here's the answer

    premium_icon Coffee cups - recycling or trash? Here's the answer

    Environment And the costs are not being passed on to customers!

    Family vs screen time: can we get our kids back?

    Family vs screen time: can we get our kids back?

    Parenting Why we owe it to our kids to put some boundaries in place

    • 10th Dec 2018 1:25 PM

    Local Partners