Fireworks, fun and The Voice stars to light up festival

THE Providence Heart and Soul Festival will return bigger and better in 2019 with an exciting new focus that puts the emphasis on food, music, families and fun.

This year's festival will take place on Saturday from 4pm until 9pm at Harmony Cres, South Ripley.

Entry is free and includes live music, entertainment, access to a wide range of food vans, affordable rides and fireworks to finish the evening with a bang.

After a hugely successful debut in 2016 the festival is now in its fourth year and for the first time has been organized by the Providence Community Group Incorporated (PCG Inc) alongside Providence locals.

PCG Inc is a not for profit group run by a dedicated group of local volunteers whose aim is to create a welcoming and inclusive community to all in the Ripley Valley. Providence's developer Okeland Communities continue to be a key supporter of the event.

2019's festival will be jam-packed with over five hours of live music performances including high profile headline acts Chriddy Black and Jordy Marcs from The Voice who will be joined by local artists Wild Eyed Wonder, Jukebox Party Band and Kelsey Berrington.

Chriddy Black, the 26-year-old truck driver from the Gold Coast, was a fan favorite on The Voice before being bundled out by judge Guy Sebastian in the battle rounds. Jordy Marcs impressed in his performances on The Voice with his unique take on blues and rock earning him plenty of fans.

PCG Inc's Vice President and festival organiser Maalikah Jones said the 2019 event would put a focus on providing families with an opportunity to relax with great music and incredible food without breaking the bank.

"This year is all about fun, food and family," she said. "We have some great acts already lined up and there will be a great range of food vans, plenty of rides for the kids and roving entertainment. Living here since 2016 I love how family friendly the community is and wanted to show all our guests what the true Providence values are all about.

"It is all about kicking back, relaxing and enjoying this incredible community, so bring your picnic blanket and chairs, relax and make the most of it"



Created and hosted by Providence residents, the Heart and Soul Festival was developed by a team of volunteers who have created an event that reflects the values, interests and aspirations of this community; as such, Heart and Soul has been given its name due to the festival being born out of the true 'heart and soul' of its residents.

The annual festival has become a unique part of Providence's tradition.