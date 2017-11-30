FIREWORKS: 9 ways to help your dog deal this festive season

THE festive season is upon us and that means carols, lights, food, family and fireworks.

Over the next week community events including fireworks will be held around the city.

For people, fireworks can be a wondrous sight but for dogs the sound can be terrifying.

Pet Behaviour Veterinarian Dr Cam Day says it's not unusual for dogs to be frightened during fireworks and storms.

But, luckily, fireworks are easier to manage because unlike storms which often develop unexpectedly, owners can prepare for fireworks ahead of time.

And, unlike the lightning show that often accompanies a thunderstorm, dogs tend not to see the fireworks so it's just the noise that frightens them.

"Fireworks are a big scary noise that dogs can't understand," Dr Day said.

"A lot of dos are very sensitive to loud noises in general and the big ones are storms and fireworks. The benefit with fireworks is that they are always predictable.

"The first job for owners is to know when the fireworks will happen."

Dr Day has compiled a list of nine things owners can do to help dogs deal with the terror of fireworks.

1. Predict the problem

Know when the fireworks will be happening near you and take action before the event.

Here is a list of upcoming fireworks displays in Ipswich (fireworks will be towards the end)

Friday, December 1:

Blair State School - Movies in the Park and Fireworks, from 5pm to 9pm.

Saturday, December 2:

Mayor's Carols by Candlelight, North Ipswich Reserve, from 5.30pm to 9pm. Fireworks at 9pm.

West Moreton Anglican College P&F Twilight Christmas Fair, from 3pm to 8pm. Fireworks at 8pm.

Carols in Lobley Park, from 5pm to 8.30pm. Carols at 7pm.

Tuesday, December 5:

Collingwood Park State School Carols by Torchlight, 4pm to 8pm.

**Have an event to add? Let us know, email qt@qt.com.au

2. Be home with your dog

Dogs experience the worst fear during fireworks displays when you are not home.

3. Don't leave your dog in the yard

Dogs left outside are much more seriously affected by fireworks if they are left outside and will often attempt to escape the yard, or get into the house.

4. Place your dog in sound-proof room

Brick walls are good for sound proofing, walk-in wardrobes are also good, quiet places for your dog to stay during the fireworks. The smell of your clothes and shoes will also offer comfort.

5. Make other noise

Playing music or leaving the radio on in the room where your dog is hiding out will also help.

6. Use pheromones

Dog pheromones can be effective for calming your dog down. Talk to your vet about this option.

7. Medication

Medication can be helpful for dogs that experience extreme stress. Talk to your vet.

8. Practice calming strategies

When your dog is panicking, it needs to develop a calm demeanour. Thus, your job is to do whatever you need to do to create calmness. Sometimes that means comforting your dog.

Dr Day says this won't reward the dog for panic behaviour; "A panicking dog is not able to learn. He or she is far too 'emotional' to consider you may be rewarding its fear."

9. Teach your dog to tolerate firework noise

You can buy CDs to play for your dog so the noise of fireworks isn't so foreign.