Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire on the river, Ipswich
Fire on the river, Ipswich
Council News

Firework displays at major holiday events could be cancelled

Lachlan Mcivor
13th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREWORK displays at major Ipswich holiday events are set to go ahead but could still be called off if dry conditions persist.

Ipswich City Council's New Year's Eve celebration at North Ipswich Reserve will proceed with its planned fireworks display.

Riverlink's four-night celebration of Christmas festivities and fireworks, which kicks off on December 19, will also go ahead at this stage.

As part of the event, held in conjunction with the council, a fireworks display over the Bremer River will be held every night at 8pm.

"At this stage it is too early to call," a council spokesman said.

"If there is a fire risk it will be taken into consideration.

"If the fire ban is still in place, legally we would not be able to hold fireworks displays.

"(Queensland Fire and Emergency Servies) and relevant authorities are reviewing fireworks displays on a case-by-case basis.

"QFES will not approve any display if it puts the community in danger. In relation to New Year's Eve, the fireworks are still proceeding at this stage and in close consultation with QFES and relevant authorities."

About 6000 people are expected to attend the New Year's event.

Planned fireworks at Robelle Domain's carols in Springfield did not proceed last weekend.

A Riverlink spokeswoman said the Christmas event is going ahead as planned.

"The area commander for QFRS have approved the fireworks based on the safety parameters and risk management procedures in place," she said.

More Stories

Show More
christmas fireworks ipswich city council new year's eve
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Peak body wants fuel boycott as prices hits record high

        premium_icon Peak body wants fuel boycott as prices hits record high

        News Struggling families are being hit with the highest fuel prices ever just as the Christmas holidays begin, when many are under the most financial pressure.

        Severe warning issued: Large hail, damaging winds to strike

        Severe warning issued: Large hail, damaging winds to strike

        Weather Severe thunderstorms could hit the Sunshine Coast this afternoon.

        Minute silence after shock car boot discovery

        premium_icon Minute silence after shock car boot discovery

        News Kardell Lomas was due to face court today, instead a minute’s silence was held in...

        Police called to shopping centre brawl

        premium_icon Police called to shopping centre brawl

        News Multiple paramedics are on scene