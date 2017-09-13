34°
Fire crews called to multiple incidents

Andrew Korner
UPDATE 11AM: MULTIPLE fire crews have been called to a bush fire near Wivenhoe Dam.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service says one crew is on the scene of the blaze near Frampton's Rd at Dundas, with more crews on the way.

The fire is burning in an area about 100m long and firefighters have started attempts to extinguish.

There is no current threat to properties in the area.

An earlier fire reported in a trailer at Marburg has been brought under control.

EARLIER: FIREFIGHTERS are on their way to a grass fire east of Wivenhoe Dam this morning.

The fire was reported in the vicinity of Frampton's Rd at Dundas about 10am.

Residents in the area are being warned to expect thick smoke.

There are no reports of properties under threat at this stage.

Also this morning, crews were called to a trailer on fire at Marburg about 8.20am.

The trailer was reportedly carrying a load of rubbish and was situated off the side of the Warrego Hwy, about 2km towards Brisbane.

