FIREFIGHTERS were called to two separate bush fires in Ipswich today, as warm, dry conditions continued.

About 11.40am, two fires were reported in the vicinity of Swanbank Rd, Swanbank.

Crews attended but confirmed the two fire fronts were burning towards one another. Crews left the scene about 2pm.

At Blackstone, where a large bush fire was burning over the weekend, several spot fires continued to burn.

Firefighters kept the area under observation, leaving the scene about 2pm.