Fires burning out of control across Qld's southeast

A water bomber fights an out-of-control fire in the Gold Coast hinterland at Cedar Creek. Photo: Nine Gold Coast News
by Jack McKay (The Courier-Mail), Amanda Robbemond, Kristy Muir, Gold Coast Bulletin

RESIDENTS in a suburb in Brisbane's north have been told to prepare to leave their homes as crews battle an out-of-control bushfire.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services warned they might not be able to protect every property as they battle the blaze at Kurwongbah, near North Lakes.

Emergency services were called to the fire this morning, which is understood to have engulfed several kilometres of bushland.

A warning was issued to residents this afternoon to prepare to leave the area amid fears the situation could worsen.

The QFES said the large fire was in the vicinity of Dayboro Rd and Neilson Rd and was "likely to impact properties from 1260 Dayboro Road to Raaen Road".

"You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly," the QFES said.

"You should not expect a firefighter at your door."

Residents have been urged to finalise their bushfire survival plan and to call triple-0 immediately if they believe their property is under threat.

It comes as a water bomber has been called in to fight an out-of-control bushfire burning in the Gold Coast Hinterland.

The fire broke out at 7am at Cedar Creek and by 2.50pm, nine rural and urban crews were still working to bring it under control and set up containment lines.

The 15ha fire is burning near Jourdana and Rowe Lane and Lanes Road and Elevation Drive with fire crews working to establish containment lines.

A water bombing aircraft will operate in the area this afternoon and residents in Cedar Creek, Wongawallan and Upper Coomera are warned a smoke haze may move across the region throughout the afternoon.

No properties are under threat.

Motorists are warned to drive to conditions.

 

