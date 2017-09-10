Fires burn across Ipswich as permits cancelled

Smoke in the air as seen looking East from the Ipswich Hockey Complex at Raceview on Saturday.

UPDATE:

A FIRE is burning at Barclay St Bundamba.

Rural Fire Services Queensland says the fire began about noon, Sunday.

Two fire trucks are on the scene.

Smoke may affect those nearby and residents have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

EARLIER:

A WILD fire burning in the Ipswich region yesterday afternoon sent plumes of smoke into the air near Rosewood while a second fire attracted attention at Bundamba.

Eight crews were called to the grass fire at Rosewood-Warrill View Rd, Mount Walker, which broke out just after 2pm.

The fire was described as fast moving and Queensland Ambulance officers were called to the scene to ensure firefighters' safety.

But within an hour the team of rural and urban firefighters had brought the blaze under control.

A second grass fire was burning most of the afternoon at Bundamba, coming close to the Cunningham Hwy.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services alerted residents in Bundamba of the potential smoke hazard in the areas of Barclay St and Brentwood Drive, from the grass fire which broke out about 3.20pm.

Yesterday afternoon, and into the evening, firefighters undertook back burning operations in the area of Bundamba with smoke affecting Blackstone, Ebbw Vale and Silkstone.

The Cunningham Hwy, Saturday September 9, 2017. A reader took this shot of a fire burning near the hwy. Firefighters undertook backburning operations in the area. Leanne Jury

This year's bush fire season is expected to be severe.

As of Friday, fire permits have been cancelled across eight local government areas including Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Somerset and Logan City.

A grass fire burning in Ipswich on Saturday. A reader took this photo standing on Redbank Plains Rd. Antoney Vincent Christersen

Fires under two metres in any direction are still permitted, as is the use of power tools and machinery, however, extreme care must be taken and adequate equipment available to extinguish any fire that may start.

Need to organise your bushfire survival plan? Click here.