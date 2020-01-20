Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A helicopter fitted with Helitak technology.
A helicopter fitted with Helitak technology.
Business

Coast firefighting gurus strike mega $2m deal

20th Jan 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 1:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NOOSA business at the forefront of aerial bush firefighting technology has struck a $2 million deal with an overseas company.

Two of Helitak's state-of-the-art expandable water tanks were recently shipped to Europe in partnership with Heli-Austria GmbH, to ensure the company's growing fleet of AS332 Super Puma Helicopters were equipped with world's best mechanisation.

Super Pumas can transport up to 20 fire, medical or support personnel, while a fitted Helitak retractable underbelly tank has a capacity of 4250L.

Helitak has been developing underbelly, retractable tanks for more than a decade and are fast becoming known for their design innovation.

Helitak Australia chief designer and CEO Jason Schellaars, who piloted firefighting helicopters prior to creating the company, said the deal was a great success for the business.

"This latest partnership with Heli-Austria is an enormous step forward for my company and the small specialised team of creative people who have worked so hard," he said.

Currently operating 35 helicopters and employing 200 staff, Heli-Austria CEO Roy Knaus said the deal would help ensure the growth of the overseas company.

"We plan to grow our fleet of Super Puma Firecats to 23 so this partnership with Helitak Australia is vital to the ongoing success of Heli-Austria," he said.

More Stories

Show More
firefighting heli-austria helitak sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Independent Lockyer butcher raises $2k for firies

        premium_icon Independent Lockyer butcher raises $2k for firies

        News Money raised by the community and a butcher will go directly to a local fire brigade, to help with training and equipment.

        • 20th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
        CCC told to hand over files on alleged corruption

        CCC told to hand over files on alleged corruption

        News CCC asked to hand over materials relating to developer

        Woman seriously injured in crash

        premium_icon Woman seriously injured in crash

        News Paramedics treat woman for serious head injuries

        NAME AND SHAME: 16 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich Court

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: 16 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich Court

        News One driver was fined for failing to provide a breath test