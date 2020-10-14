Menu
House fire on Green Valley Rd, Minden.
Firefighters save half of house after early morning blaze

Lachlan Mcivor
14th Oct 2020 7:27 AM
FIREFIGHTERS were able to save half of a house where a fire broke out early this morning, with no one hurt in the blaze.

Six firefighter crews responded to a house fire in Minden on Wednesday morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews arrived at 6.15am with the house on Green Valley Rd “well involved” in flames.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 6.15am Wednesday.
Firefighters have now put out the blaze on the single-storey, low rise timber house.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Services Lockyer Valley inspector Tim Burchmann said the house was vacant and there was no threat to a nearby neighbour’s property.

“We’ve got our fire investigation unit proceeding to the site to determine the cause of the fire,” he said.

“The cause of the fire is being investigated by fire investigators and also (Queensland Police Service).”

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed no one required treatment at the scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were still determining whether the cause of the fire is suspicious.

