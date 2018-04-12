Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Spicers Clovelly Estate in Montville, where a fire has been reported.
Spicers Clovelly Estate in Montville, where a fire has been reported. Contributed
Breaking

Luxury hinterland retreat evacuated as firies called in

Francesca Mcmackin
by
12th Apr 2018 8:47 AM

UPDATE: Diners and staff have been evacuated from a high-profile, luxury hinterland retreat as fire responders were called to the building.

Fire crews rushed to the Spicers Clovelly Estate this morning after a fire was reported at 8.45am. 

Ironically, firefighters now believe a smoke detector in the building short-circuited, causing the alarm to be raised. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said 15 people were dining in the restaurant when a "strong electrical burning smell" wafted through the building. 

The venue executed fire safety procedures, evacuating the area as the fire alarm sounded. 

Fire crews, paramedics and police officers were all called to the scene. 
 

BREAKING: Emergency crews are arriving at the scene of a reported fire in a luxury dining, accommodation and spa retreat.

The fire was reported at the Spicers Clovelly estate on Balmoral Rd, Montville at 8.45am, with triple 0 callers telling operators a fire alarm was sounding and there was a strong electrical burning smell. 

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services units have been called to the scene. 

More to come. 

Related Items

fire montville spicers clovelly estate
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Couple celebrate 50 years ahead of their toughest test yet

    Couple celebrate 50 years ahead of their toughest test yet

    Community 'He's not going to have tubes down his throat, he's not going to have life support.'

    Kids write to council demanding library book return

    Kids write to council demanding library book return

    Council News The three young girls say their education will be affected

    What happened to Darrell Simon?

    What happened to Darrell Simon?

    News Inquest for 44 year-old who vanished

    Help raise money for ANZAC Day

    Help raise money for ANZAC Day

    News Special pins on sale now

    • 12th Apr 2018 11:30 AM

    Local Partners