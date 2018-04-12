Luxury hinterland retreat evacuated as firies called in

Spicers Clovelly Estate in Montville, where a fire has been reported.

UPDATE: Diners and staff have been evacuated from a high-profile, luxury hinterland retreat as fire responders were called to the building.

Fire crews rushed to the Spicers Clovelly Estate this morning after a fire was reported at 8.45am.

Ironically, firefighters now believe a smoke detector in the building short-circuited, causing the alarm to be raised.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said 15 people were dining in the restaurant when a "strong electrical burning smell" wafted through the building.

The venue executed fire safety procedures, evacuating the area as the fire alarm sounded.

Fire crews, paramedics and police officers were all called to the scene.



BREAKING: Emergency crews are arriving at the scene of a reported fire in a luxury dining, accommodation and spa retreat.

The fire was reported at the Spicers Clovelly estate on Balmoral Rd, Montville at 8.45am, with triple 0 callers telling operators a fire alarm was sounding and there was a strong electrical burning smell.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services units have been called to the scene.

