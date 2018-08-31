Firefighters prepare for 'dangerous' weekend

The damage caused by a fire at Lower Mount Walker.

HEIGHTENED bush fire conditions are expected to continue in Ipswich this weekend with strong winds and warm temperatures.

Firefighters are bracing for dangerous conditions with very high fire danger ratings expected to impact much of the state.

A weather system pushing through southwest Queensland is expected to come with strong winds, combining with warm temperatures and already dry conditions.

The system is tracking towards southeast and central Queensland on Saturday before progressing further north on Sunday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the forecast had firefighters on high alert.

"Our firefighters are well prepared to tackle this weekend's forecast conditions and are ready to respond if needed," Ms Carroll said.

"However, we still ask that the community be on high alert during this time.

"The smallest spark from power tools or machinery has the potential to start a fire in these conditions and residents should ensure they clear any flammable debris from around their home.

"It is also vital motorists do not throw cigarette butts from vehicles, which could put lives at risk."

Ms Carroll said firefighters had responded to more than 1,000 fires since August 15 in locations right across the State, demonstrating that fires can start anywhere.

"I urge people to keep up-to-date on bushfire conditions in their local area by visiting the Rural Fire Service website," she said.

"It is important residents are prepared for a bushfire, know what they will do if they have to leave their home and have a plan that details where they will go.

"Residents should remain informed by tuning into warnings via social media and their local radio stations. Of course, if property is ever under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately."

Drier than average conditions

BUREAU of Meteorology forecaster expect spring will be dry and hot.

September and October are likely to be drier than average broadly across most of the country.

Models show there is up to a 75% chance higher than median maximum temperatures in southeast Queensland between now and November.

Temperatures on Saturday will peak at 29C, close to 4C above average, cooling off slightly to 28C on Sunday.

Sunny conditions are expected on both days overnight minimums between 9C and 13C.

Spring days are likely to be warmer than average for Australia.

With clear skies likely, the risk of frost and cold nights continue in the south, but overall, warmer than average minimum temperatures are likely in many locations.

A drier and warmer than average spring would likely mean intensification of the existing drought conditions across parts of eastern Australia and an increase in bushfire potential.

The El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) are neutral. However, current observations and model outlooks indicate El Niño and a positive IOD could develop in spring.