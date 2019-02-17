Menu
BLAZE: Firefighters attend to a fire near Swanbank Road at Swanbank. Rob Williams
Firefighters on the scene in Ipswich

Lachlan Mcivor
by
17th Feb 2019 3:10 PM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a grass fire burning at Swanbank.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire near Swanbank Rd and will be conducting extensive backburning operations throughout the afternoon.

Heavy smoke will affect the area.

Residents are advised to windows and doors and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

fire ipswich queensland fire and emergenc services smoke swanbank
Ipswich Queensland Times

