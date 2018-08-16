Menu
Bushfire on Mutdapilly Dip Road.
Bushfire on Mutdapilly Dip Road.
Environment

UPDATE: Fire crews battle grass fire, smoke closes highway

Emma Clarke
by
16th Aug 2018 2:00 PM

UPDATE: The Cunningham Highway is closed at Warrill View due to a grass fire causing thick smoke in the area.

Fire crews are at the scene but police are urging drivers to seek alternative routes.

 

Emergency services on high alert as fire threat continues

EARLIER: Emergency services are still on high alert as dry conditions continue the onset of an early bush fire season.

Firefighters are reminding residents one spark from power tools or machinery could be enough to start a massive blaze.

On Thursday firies were called to a fire on the Cunningham Hwy at Warrill View while a fire ban remains in place in Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer and Scenic Rim.

Rural Fire Service (RFS) Area Director Kaye Healing said dry conditions meant even the smallest fire had the potential to spread quickly.

"Machinery such as tractors, slashers, welders and grinders can start grass fires, so anyone undertaking work around their property needs to do so with extreme caution," Ms Healing said.

"Our crews have recently attended a number of fires that were accidentally started through activities such as welding and slashing.

"Current fire weather conditions are catching people by surprise, and they just aren't prepared for how quickly a fire can start and spread."

Ms Healing said there were several precautions people should take when using power tools or machinery.

"If you must undertake these activities during dry conditions, you need to have appropriate resources to extinguish a fire if one starts," she said.

"If possible, have someone other than the tool operator available to watch closely for ignitions.

"There is no room for complacency. One spark is all it takes to ignite a blaze that can destroy property, infrastructure and lives."

