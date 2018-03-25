Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOCKS: Firefighter Bruce Beasley gets his hair shaved by family for the Leukaemia Foundation's Shave for a Cure.
LOCKS: Firefighter Bruce Beasley gets his hair shaved by family for the Leukaemia Foundation's Shave for a Cure. Contributed
News

Firefighter's luscious locks shaved by family

25th Mar 2018 2:52 PM

IPSWICH firefighter Bruce Beasley is feeling lighter and fresh after losing his locks for a good cause on Saturday.

The likeable Queensland Fire and Emergency Service station officer organised the weekend's Leukaemia Foundation Shave for a Cure event.

"We didn't get as big a crowd as we expected,” he said.

Despite the limited numbers, the group raised more than $1000 on Saturday alone through a barbecue, the shave and a plant sale.

Mr Beasley said post-event fundraising could net a further $1000.

The transformation to baldness was a family affair for the fighter.

His two daughters, in the Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police force, joined their mother, Pauline, in shaving Mr Beasley's head.

But it was not the largest fundraising event organised by Mr Beasley - who in 1998 organised a group of firefighters to be involved in one of Australia's first ever Shave for a Cure events.

In late 2015, the Ipswich firefighter's wife was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia as a result of treatment for breast cancer.

He keeps organising the shave each year to help families navigate the same emotional chemo path his did.

"I know what's involved,” he said.

"It was a successful day and I want to thank everybody who helped, shaved for us because without them it wouldn't have happened.” On Saturday 10 people had their heads shaved.

leaukemia foundation shave for a cure
Ipswich Queensland Times
Register reveals our pollies own several houses, laundromat

Register reveals our pollies own several houses, laundromat

Politics Bitcoin, sporting tickets and airline-lounge membership registered

Paul Pisasale linked case settles for $2.4 million

premium_icon Paul Pisasale linked case settles for $2.4 million

News A legal battle sensationally linked to a wad of cash has been settled

Man allegedly pushes 75yo woman to ground, steals handbag

Man allegedly pushes 75yo woman to ground, steals handbag

News Police have charged a man following the alleged robbery

Mesmerising blend of Bollywood and ballet

Mesmerising blend of Bollywood and ballet

Entertainment A slice of 19th century British Raj in Brisbane.

Local Partners