Firefighter's luscious locks shaved by family

LOCKS: Firefighter Bruce Beasley gets his hair shaved by family for the Leukaemia Foundation's Shave for a Cure.

LOCKS: Firefighter Bruce Beasley gets his hair shaved by family for the Leukaemia Foundation's Shave for a Cure. Contributed

IPSWICH firefighter Bruce Beasley is feeling lighter and fresh after losing his locks for a good cause on Saturday.

The likeable Queensland Fire and Emergency Service station officer organised the weekend's Leukaemia Foundation Shave for a Cure event.

"We didn't get as big a crowd as we expected,” he said.

Despite the limited numbers, the group raised more than $1000 on Saturday alone through a barbecue, the shave and a plant sale.

Mr Beasley said post-event fundraising could net a further $1000.

The transformation to baldness was a family affair for the fighter.

His two daughters, in the Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police force, joined their mother, Pauline, in shaving Mr Beasley's head.

But it was not the largest fundraising event organised by Mr Beasley - who in 1998 organised a group of firefighters to be involved in one of Australia's first ever Shave for a Cure events.

In late 2015, the Ipswich firefighter's wife was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia as a result of treatment for breast cancer.

He keeps organising the shave each year to help families navigate the same emotional chemo path his did.

"I know what's involved,” he said.

"It was a successful day and I want to thank everybody who helped, shaved for us because without them it wouldn't have happened.” On Saturday 10 people had their heads shaved.