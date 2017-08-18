150 YEARS IN PICS: Ipswich firies keep track of the past

LOOKING BACK: Chris Coggan and Kim Harvey with historic photographs that are being put on the walls of Ipswich fire stations.

IPSWICH can proudly boast that it was home to the first active firefighting brigade in Queensland.

Much has changed since the first ringing of the bell in 1865, most notably in recent years, with the construction of new fire stations at Ripley, Brassall and Bundamba.

While the buildings have changed, the proud history of firefighting in Ipswich lives on with each new generation of recruits that come through the five Ipswich stations.

Chris Coggan and Kim Harvey with historic photographs that are being put on the walls of the fire stations including Brassall. Rob Williams

In an effort to preserve some of that history, Ipswich firefighters have put together a collection of photographs that paint a picture of the last 150 years.

Retired firefighter Kim Harvey said photographs would be hung at Brassall, Ripley and Camira stations to remind all members of the service that they are a part of something much bigger than themselves.

"The idea was to get a history of the area in photos," Mr Harvey said.

"Ipswich firefighter Brian Ranse was instrumental in bringing this all together.

"Brassall fire station was only built in 2013, so it needs something like this to incorporate a bit of the old Ipswich station. Our history is important to us as we were the first active fire station in Queensland."

Many of the three dozen photos to be put on display across the different stations have come from the Queensland Times archives, and feature real-life action shots of the city's firefighters doing what they do best every day; putting out fires and cutting people from the wrecks of crashed cars.

"When you first come into the service you have the senior firefighters who you are paired up with, and they would show you the ropes," Mr Harvey said.

"It's a great profession that has done a lot for me."

The State Government built new fire stations in strategic positions near the Cunningham Hwy at Ripley and Warrego Hwy at Brassall, following the closure of the old Ipswich fire station on Limestone St in 2013.

Construction of a new station at Bundamba is in progress, but has been hampered by delays due to the initial principal contractor going bust.