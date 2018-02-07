Firefighter's fundraises before leukaemia hits his home

SAVING LIVES: Ipswich firefighter Bruce Beasley continues to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation after his wife's medical scare.

SEVENTEEN years after Bruce Beasley lost his locks in one of the first World's Greatest Shave events, the effect of leukaemia would hit even closer to home.

In 1998, Mr Bealsey organised a group of firefighters to be involved in one of Australia's first ever Shave for a Cure events at Booval Shopping Centre.

In late 2015, the Ipswich firefighter's wife, Pauline, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia as a result of treatment for breast cancer.

Mrs Beasley needed a bone marrow transplant and was able to stay free for about two months at Leukaemia Foundation accommodation close to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

While Mrs Beasley's diagnosis was devastating for the family, it would again prove how valuable the Leukaemia Foundation's work was.

"The way I look at cancer now is way different to the way I did,” he said.

Mrs Beasley said the use of the foundation's units and the support provided helped the couple survive the ordeal.

"We were lucky enough we didn't have to use the (foundation's) bus service,” she said. "We met a lot of people in the hospital who were in a worse situation that us.”

Mrs Beasley has been in remission for two years. The family's efforts fighting leukaemia did not stop after Mrs Beasley's battle ended.

In 2016, Mr Beasley and his daughter Alyssa, an Ipswich paramedic, organised a World's Greatest Shave event to repay the foundation for its generosity and emotional support.

They assembled "Ipswich's Finest”, a team of emergency services personnel shaving to help beat blood cancer - raising $18,000.

Mr Beasley is now calling on all emergency services personnel to make this year's shave the best yet.