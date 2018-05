Fire crews are currently battling two blazes in Ipswich.

Fire crews are currently battling two blazes in Ipswich. Tessa Mapstone

IPSWICH residents are being warned the city might be a little smoky this afternoon as fire crews respond to two fires.

Firefighters were called to a structural fire on a property in Baaring Drive, Karana Downs shortly after 12pm.

Crews reported back that a shed was alight.

Another truck is currently on route to a vegetation fire near Newski Court and Winland Drive in Deebing Heights.