Firefighters called for horse in sticky situation

FIREFIGHTERS were called to an unusual rescue early Tuesday after a horse found itself in an awkward position.

Perhaps in need of a cool off from all the stifling weather of late, the horse became stuck in a dam on a property off Grandchester Mt Mort Rd, Mount Mort.

The horse's owners sounded the alarm about 8.30am, then held the animal's head above water until firefighters arrived.

Fire crews took a horse sling and other rescue equipment, however a Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said it was manpower that eventually got the stricken animal out of trouble.

A vet was on hand to sedate the horse during the rescue and checked it over following the rescue.