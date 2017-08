FIREFIGHTERS were called to a Swanbank dump site on Thursday night after a fire broke out in nearby bushland.

Crews were called to the Remondis facility on Swanbank Rd about 8pm, with a large fire causing no direct threat to properties in the area.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service says the fire was brought under control and the scene was left in the hands of security about 10.30pm.

QFES says there was no information to suggest the fire spread onto the actual dump site.