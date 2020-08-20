Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene near the intersection of Old Ipswich Rd and Child St in Riverview. Photo: 7News
News

Firefighters battling bushfire in Ipswich

Lachlan Mcivor
20th Aug 2020 4:40 PM
FIREFIGHTERS are battling a bushfire in Ipswich but there is no threat to homes at this point in time.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene near the intersection of Old Ipswich Rd and Child St in Riverview.

“The fire is producing lots of smoke but is posing no threat to property at this time,” a QFES spokesman said.

“Firefighters are working to control the blaze.”

An alert was issued by QFES at 4.25pm.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call 000 immediately.

Ipswich Queensland Times

