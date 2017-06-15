23°
Two houses ablaze as fire crews battle Westlake fire

Ashleigh Howarth
| 15th Jun 2017 11:54 AM Updated: 12:44 PM
Fire crews are currently battling a blaze in Westlake.
UPDATE 12.11PM: TWO additional fire crews have arrived in Westlake to help control a blaze which has destroyed two homes.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service said the fire is still well alight but is under control.

There are no injuries reported at this stage.

 

 

More fire crews called to battle Westlake blaze

INITIAL: SEVEN fire trucks are currently fighting a blaze which has spread across two houses on Horizon Drive, Westlake.

Crews arrived shortly before 11am after reports a garage was on fire.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the fire spread to the main structure of the house and then caused a second house to be set alight.

It is believed one roof has completely collapsed while part of the roof of another has fallen.

At this stage they believe everyone has been accounted for.

Topics:  editors picks house fire westlake

