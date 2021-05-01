Menu
A horse trapped between a horse float and a ramp at Calliope was rescued by firefighters and a vet.
News

Firefighters and vet rescue trapped horse at Calliope

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
30th Apr 2021 5:38 PM | Updated: 1st May 2021 7:31 AM
Queensland Fire and Rescue firefighters had an equine encounter at Calliope on Friday afternoon when they were called to an entrapped horse.

A spokeswoman said two units were called to an address on Mann Road just after 4pm after reports of a trapped horse.

"When firefighters arrived they found the horse was trapped between a horse float and a ramp," the spokeswoman said.

The concerned horse's owner called a vet to the scene.

After about 30 minutes, the spokeswoman said the horse was released from its entrapment safe and well.

In Queensland the rate of horse related deaths per 100,000 population is higher than the rates in all other states, but not the Northern Territory and the ACT.

